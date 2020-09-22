Stafford wedding party confrontation lands guest in jail

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A day of celebration ended with a night in jail for an attendee at a wedding in Stafford County Saturday, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 400 block of Poplar Road for a reported fight in progress, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. They learned there was a wedding at the location and intoxicated guests were fighting.

Witnesses pointed out one man who they said had become increasingly intoxicated throughout the day. People at the home had tried to get the man to go inside and sleep, Kimmitz said, but he decided to come back outside.

The man was accused of punching another wedding guest in the face, causing a black eye, Kimmitz said.

Todd Gricher, 40, of Burke, was charged with assault and battery, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Kimmitz said Gricher continued to act belligerent at the magistrate's office and was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.