Stafford woman, already sentenced to 81 years, facing more prison time

A woman who is already serving an 81-year prison sentence will face the possibility of more time this week.

Cassie C. Crisano, 41, was scheduled to be in Stafford County Circuit Court on Wednesday to face multiple charges, including obtaining money by false pretenses and identity theft. The charges include alleged offenses that took place prior to her attempts to have a Stafford detective and others killed by a hitman.

Crisano, a former police officer in Maryland, will either accept a plea agreement that will add another four years to her active sentence or have a bench trial on the remaining charges.

Crisano’s legal problems in Stafford began in 2017, when Terry Linton was caught trying to solicit what he thought was a 13-year-old girl in Frederick County. The girl was actually a police officer.

In an effort to reduce his own legal troubles, Linton told police about alleged crimes involving Crisano. Linton was a fraud investigator for Navy Federal Credit Union and told police he had been giving Crisano customers’ account information.

Prosecutors contend that Crisano used that information to fraudulently make about $7,000 worth of purchases.

During a subsequent raid at Crisano’s former home on Cannon Ridge Drive in southern Stafford, police found property that had been reported stolen to Allstate Insurance. Police allege that Crisano staged a burglary at her home, then got $20,000 from the insurance company for property she had falsely reported stolen.

Police also found photo IDs with Crisano’s picture and other women’s names. Those victims were Navy Federal customers whose information had been compromised by Linton, who met Crisano when both were involved in mixed martial arts fighting.

Following her initial arrest, Crisano hatched a wild plan that included having Linton assist her in burning down the Stafford Public Safety Building. Linton testified that Crisano believed the fire would destroy evidence against her in the fraud cases.

After learning that Linton had double-crossed her, Crisano later attempted to hire a hitman to kill Linton, her ex-husband and Stafford Detective Joseph Massine. An informant was planted in her cell at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and Detective R. Mervil spoke with Crisano several times pretending to be a hitman.

Crisano sent a total of $5,800 to a Post Office box that was monitored by police. At one point, police made Crisano believe that the hit on Linton had been carried out.

During her trial, Crisano testified that she had no intentions of having anyone killed and said many of her statements were taken out of context or were simple jailhouse banter.

Crisano has been in the regional jail since September 2018.

