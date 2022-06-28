Stafford woman arrested after road-rage incident, police say

A Stafford woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly pointed a gun at a teenage driver during a road-rage incident in the southern part of the county, police said.

Deputy V.L. Powell responded to a call about 7:35 a.m. at the intersection of Butler and Chatham Heights roads, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. The teenage caller reported that a driver was behind him on Warrenton Road (U.S. 17) when she began flashing her lights and waving her hands in the air.

The driver pulled alongside the victim on Butler Road and started shouting, according to the victim’s story. She then reached into her glove box, grabbed a gun and pointed it at the teen before driving away, Kimmitz said.

The teenager gave Powell the license plate number and a description of her vehicle. Powell went to the suspect’s home and took her and a Taurus 9mm handgun into custody.

Maryann Mullins, 26, was charged with brandishing a firearm and released on her own recognizance.

