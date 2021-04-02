Stafford woman charged with carjacking after disrupting traffic on Route 1

A Stafford County woman was charged with carjacking and other offenses following a bizarre incident Wednesday in Triangle during which police accuse her of briefly taking a vehicle from one motorist and assaulting another after she blocked traffic on the roadway.

Yasento Maria Lobor Koroma, 29, was also charged with DUI, obstruction of justice and assault and battery. She was placed in the Prince William Adult Detention Center.

According to a news release from the Prince William Police Department, officers went to the intersection of U.S. 1 and Locust Shade Drive in Triangle at 6:25 p.m. in response to reports of a woman who was in the road interfering with traffic.

Police learned that prior to their arrival, a 35-year-old woman had stopped to avoid hitting a woman who was in the road. The woman, who police later identified as Lobor Koroma, eventually got into the passenger's side of the woman's vehicle and forced the driver out after implying she had a knife, police said.

The suspect then drove the woman's car a short distance before losing control and going into a ditch.