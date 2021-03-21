Stafford woman charged with stealing truck, hitting patrol cars and other vehicles during chase

A Stafford County woman faces multiple charges following a weekend chase involving a stolen truck that ran several red lights and struck a Sheriff's Office cruiser and two other vehicles, authorities said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to the 400 block of Wood Landing Road in southern Stafford at 3:02 p.m. Saturday for the reported larceny of a Ford F-350 with a trailer. Workers had come to what was supposed to be an unoccupied residence to perform work on the roof.

As they were setting up a ladder, Kimmitz said, a woman came out of the house and confronted them with a shovel. The woman was in the house without the permission of the owner, Kimmitz said.

The workers were retreating from the shovel threat when the woman jumped in their truck and took off, Kimmitz said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the truck was involved in a hit-and-run collision at the corner of Wood Landing and Bethel Church roads that caused a back injury to the other driver.

Deputy G.P. McCaulley spotted the fleeing truck on White Oak Road and attempted to stop it. The suspect refused to stop and continued west on White Oak Road, running red lights at Deacon and Chatham Heights roads, Kimmitz said.