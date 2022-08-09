Stafford woman dies in single-vehicle crash

A 30-year-old Stafford woman was killed Monday in a single-vehicle accident in the county, police said.
Nimra Farooq was the driver and sole occupant of a BMW SUV that crashed on Bells Hill Road. Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the investigation showed that the BMW was heading south at 8:24 p.m. when it went onto the right shoulder, struck a telephone pole and overturned. Farooq was pronounced at the scene.
Deputy S.C. Martin is heading the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the white BMW in the area is asked to contact Martin at 540/658-4400.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404