Stafford woman granted $250,000 bond was arrested in connection to her baby's death

A Stafford County woman charged in connection with the death of a 4-month-old boy last year was granted a $250,000 bond Friday.

Teresa Lynn Council, 57, was granted the bond by Judge Bruce Strickland at the end of a hearing in Stafford Circuit Court. The bond comes with multiple conditions, including being under house arrest and having no unsupervised contact with children.

Council is charged with felony murder, involuntary manslaughter and child neglect. She was indicted last month by a county grand jury following a lengthy investigation.

Prosecutor Ryan Frank, who opposed the request for bond, said Council was the caregiver when the child suffered his fatal injuries on Nov. 12 at her home on Spinnaker Way. She told police the baby had been feeding and acting normally when he choked on some formula and suddenly went limp.

The infant was taken to Stafford Hospital before being flown to the VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where he was pronounced dead Nov. 15.

Frank said the ensuing investigation was slowed by the Covid-19 crisis. He said it wasn't until May that authorities received autopsy results that showed that the child suffered extensive internal head injuries.