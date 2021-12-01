Stafford woman pleads guilty in collision-filled chase in stolen truck

A woman who struck several vehicles while fleeing in a stolen truck after she was discovered squatting in a southern Stafford County home earlier this year pleaded guilty to six felony charges Wednesday in Circuit Court.
Ebony Y. Hampton, 37, of Stafford was convicted of two counts of hit and run, assault on a law enforcement officer, eluding, grand larceny and destruction of property. A number of other charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Greg Holt and defense attorney Colleen Barlow.
According to the evidence, Felipe Penazola and his employees were at a home in the 400 block of Wood Landing Road on March 20 to replace the roof. The owner had hired them as part of a renovation project.
As they were about to get started, Hampton came out of the house and told the workers several times to "get the [expletive]" off her property. She then grabbed a shovel and began swinging it at the workers.
Penazola called the owner and confirmed that no one was supposed to be in the home. Neighbors heard the commotion and called the police.
Meanwhile, Hampton ran to a truck that had its keys in ignition and drove off, court records state. The truck, which belonged to one of the workers, had a full construction trailer attached to it.
At the corner of Wood Landing and Bethel Church roads, police said, the truck collided with another vehicle, causing a back injury to the other driver. Hampton continued on her escape attempt and got onto White Oak Road (State Route 218) and headed toward Fredericksburg.
With deputies in pursuit, Hampton ran red lights at Deacon and Chatham Heights roads before going through another red light at the busy intersection of U.S. 1 and U.S. 17. She repeatedly drove on the wrong side of the road, court records state, to avoid tire deflation devices set up by police. She hit other vehicles and narrowly missed others.
Deputies conducted a rolling road block in an effort to box in the fleeing truck. Deputy G.P. McCaulley pulled his cruiser beside the truck and was hit with enough force to suffer a shoulder injury, according to the evidence.
The truck continued north on U.S. 17, where it hit a white van before colliding with Sgt. Nick Zotos' cruiser. The heavier truck was pushing Zotos toward a pole when the deputy slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting the pole.
Police finally got the truck pinned in and the driver stopped. She got out of the vehicle and tried to run across U.S. 17, but was apprehended.
Meanwhile, court records state, the owner of the Wood Landing property found extensive damage inside his home that included damaged gas lines. Court records describe the house as a "potential bomb" because of the amount of gas inside it that could have easily ignited.
The gas was shut off and cleared before the home repairs could resume.
Hampton will be sentenced Jan. 20.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404