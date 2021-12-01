Stafford woman pleads guilty in collision-filled chase in stolen truck

A woman who struck several vehicles while fleeing in a stolen truck after she was discovered squatting in a southern Stafford County home earlier this year pleaded guilty to six felony charges Wednesday in Circuit Court.

Ebony Y. Hampton, 37, of Stafford was convicted of two counts of hit and run, assault on a law enforcement officer, eluding, grand larceny and destruction of property. A number of other charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Greg Holt and defense attorney Colleen Barlow.

According to the evidence, Felipe Penazola and his employees were at a home in the 400 block of Wood Landing Road on March 20 to replace the roof. The owner had hired them as part of a renovation project.

As they were about to get started, Hampton came out of the house and told the workers several times to "get the [expletive]" off her property. She then grabbed a shovel and began swinging it at the workers.

Penazola called the owner and confirmed that no one was supposed to be in the home. Neighbors heard the commotion and called the police.

Meanwhile, Hampton ran to a truck that had its keys in ignition and drove off, court records state. The truck, which belonged to one of the workers, had a full construction trailer attached to it.

