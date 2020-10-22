Stafford woman sentenced to 38 years in prison for setting husband on fire

“You have no idea of the harm you have done to us and continue to do to us,” he told his mother from the witness stand. “You scare the absolute hell out of me.”

Emily Linhart, the youngest child, echoed her brother’s sentiments.

“My biggest fear in life is you, Lisa,” she said to her mother. “There is no excuse for your behavior.”

Lisa Bartosch later responded with a brief statement in which she said she was sorry and “I love you all very much. I don’t know what happened.”

Kiiyonaga argued for a sentence at the low end of the state sentencing guidelines, which would have been just under 23 years. He pointed out that she had no prior criminal record and that her actions that day were totally out of character.

DiGiosia countered that Bartosch taught her children that actions have consequences and that she needed to pay for her actions.

“The enormity of this loss [on other family members] will be carried for the rest of their lives,” DiGiosia said.

Levy sentenced Bartosch to a total of 51 years with all but the maximum amount of active time called for in the plea agreement suspended. He also ordered her to have no contact with family members unless the contact is initiated by one of them.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.