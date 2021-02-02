State police identify man killed by Caroline deputy

The man shot and killed Monday evening by a Caroline County deputy has been identified as 58-year-old Richard Fenton Thomas of Spotsylvania County.
Thomas was shot about 5 p.m. in the 17000 block of Countyline Church Road in Caroline, state police said. Deputies went there in response to a report of a 2007 Dodge Magnum stopped in the roadway, Virginia State Police Sgt. Dylan Davenport said.
State police said citizens called 911 after finding an unconscious man in the driver's seat of the vehicle. Thomas, who turned 58 Saturday, was conscious by the time deputies arrived, according to a state police release.
The release said Thomas refused to comply with commands given by the deputies and was shot. Davenport did not elaborate on what commands Thomas wouldn't comply with or what he may have done that led to the shooting.
Rescue workers were immediately called, but Thomas died at the scene. His body was taken to Richmond for an autopsy.
The state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Richmond field office took over the investigation at the request of the Caroline Sheriff's Office, Davenport said. Among the evidence being examined is dash camera footage from the deputies' vehicles.
The state police findings will be turned over to the Caroline Commonwealth's Attorney's Office once the state police investigation is completed.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of Thomas, who had pending driving-related cases in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. His sister-in-law, Rita Day Mines, wrote that he has a wife, a son and five grandchildren and that two of the grandchildren lived with him.
The page states that he was disabled and his Social Security was the family's only income. "Our family is unsure why this happened but need help," Mines wrote.
