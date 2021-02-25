State Police investigating another officer-involved shooting in Culpeper County

By CULPEPER STAR–EXPONENT

A fatal shooting by a Culpeper Sheriff’s deputy occurred Thursday at a residence in the West Lakes area of Culpeper County.

Daniel Francis Hairston, 44, died at the scene. No one else was injured, according to Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

State Police are handling the investigation.

About 9:40 a.m. Thursday, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request for a welfare check in the 12000 block of Horseshoe Drive, located off Eggbornsville Road.

When deputies arrived at the home, Hairston was already in an agitated state, according to Coffey. Within minutes of their arrival, the man reportedly ran inside and barricaded himself in the house.

Deputies attempted to communicate with Hairston in an effort to de-escalate the situation, Coffey said. Hairston then reportedly exited the residence armed with a gun.

Police said he discharged the firearm and then pointed it at the deputies. A deputy fired and struck Hairston, who died of his injuries at the scene, according to Coffey.

Hairston’s remains will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination and autopsy.