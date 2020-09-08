State police investigating fatal hit and run in Stafford

Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help in identifying a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident early Tuesday on Interstate 95 in Stafford County.

Sgt. Brent Coffey said a pedestrian was walking in the HOV/Express lanes about 4 a.m. when he was struck by an unknown vehicle about a mile north of the Garrisonville exit. Coffey said police are trying to determine how the man gained access to that part of the interstate.

The victim, whose identity has not been released pending notification of next-of-kin, died at the scene. He was wearing all dark clothing.

The man's body was transported to the medical examiner's office in Richmond for an autopsy and positive identification, Coffey said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Trooper A. Biffany at 540-891-4108 or send an email to area05@vsp.virginia.gov. Coffey said police believe the vehicle could have damage on either side.

