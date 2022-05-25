State Police looking for King George man they say used cousin's name during arrest

Virginia State Police are looking for a King George County man who police say used his cousin's name and information when he was arrested on a DUI charge in March.

Nogomodia Smith, 48, was arrested by a state trooper following a March 3 traffic stop in King George, State Police Sgt. Jessica Shehan said. He was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

He gave the trooper a different name during the traffic stop, and he signed various documents at the jail using his cousin's name and information, Shehan said. Police soon learned that Smith wasn't who he claimed to be, but by that time, he had been released from jail, authorities said.

Shehan said the investigation showed that Smith had used the cousin's name on multiple occasions in addition to that night.

Smith is also charged with 13 counts of forgery, six counts of identity theft, two counts of obstructing justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, refusing to take a blood or breath tests and three traffic offenses.

Smith is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, 235 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call State Police at 804/609-5656. The public can also call #77 on a cellphone or send an email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.