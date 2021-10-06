Stolen license plates in Stafford lead to arrest of wanted man

License plates stolen in Stafford County on Tuesday led to arrest of a man wanted for crimes in four states, police said.

Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said Deputy B.W. Gildea went to the Sleep Inn at 557 Warrenton Road (U.S. 17) about 6:30 a.m. A woman reported that her Washington State license plates had been stolen off her vehicle while it was parked at the motel.

Gildea returned to the motel later in the day and noticed a vehicle displaying Washington license plates that matched those stolen from the victim’s vehicle. Gildea remembered seeing the suspect’s vehicle earlier displaying Virginia tags.

Gildea spoke to a man working on the vehicle and asked about the registration. The man gave Gildea what turned out to be a false name.

The suspicious deputy detained the man and determined that he was 49-year-old Tracy Lee Neves of Stafford. A records check showed that Neves was wanted elsewhere in Virginia and in Tennessee, Maine and New Hampshire.

Neves was charged in Stafford with possession of stolen property, giving false identification to law enforcement, identity theft to avoid arrest, being a fugitive from justice and possession of illegal drugs. The drugs were found in his vehicle following his arrest, Maroney said.

Neves was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

