Super Bowl bet dispute leads to Stafford shooting, according to testimony

Charges against a man accused of riddling a North Stafford residence with bullets following a dispute over a Super Bowl bet earlier this year were sent to a grand jury following a preliminary hearing Tuesday.
Payton Alfonzo Smith, 33, of Dumfries is charged with offenses that include attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possessing a firearm as a felon.
Evidence presented by prosecutor Ed Lustig in Stafford General District Court showed that Smith was at the residence of Marcus Todd on Chadwick Drive in the Garrison Woods area on Feb. 2 to collect money from a bet they had supposedly made.
Instead of getting money, a witness told police, Smith got a gun put in his face. Detective H.D. Young testified that police were told that the trigger was pulled but the gun malfunctioned.
The investigation revealed that Smith and a friend returned to the area early Feb. 5. Multiple shots from two guns were fired into the residence, but no one was injured. Another nearby residence was also struck.
Young testified that police were able to identify one suspect, 26-year-old Karsten J. Lea, from a neighbor's surveillance camera. Lea has not been charged in connection with the shooting but Lustig said he will be directly indicted by a grand jury next month. He is currently in custody on unrelated charges.
Another neighbor got most of the license plate of the vehicle the shooters got into. Police were able to find the owner of the car and learned that he had loaned the vehicle to Smith, according to testimony. The owner told police he routinely loaned out his car in exchange for drugs.
Other evidence presented Tuesday included a voicemail Smith left with a woman prior to the shooting in which he talked about having to kill someone who had tried to kill him.
Attorney Price Koch is representing Smith.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
