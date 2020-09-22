Super Bowl bet dispute leads to Stafford shooting, according to testimony

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charges against a man accused of riddling a North Stafford residence with bullets following a dispute over a Super Bowl bet earlier this year were sent to a grand jury following a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Payton Alfonzo Smith, 33, of Dumfries is charged with offenses that include attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Evidence presented by prosecutor Ed Lustig in Stafford General District Court showed that Smith was at the residence of Marcus Todd on Chadwick Drive in the Garrison Woods area on Feb. 2 to collect money from a bet they had supposedly made.

Instead of getting money, a witness told police, Smith got a gun put in his face. Detective H.D. Young testified that police were told that the trigger was pulled but the gun malfunctioned.

The investigation revealed that Smith and a friend returned to the area early Feb. 5. Multiple shots from two guns were fired into the residence, but no one was injured. Another nearby residence was also struck.