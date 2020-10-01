Suspect charged in shooting that left one man dead in Fredericksburg

A 20-year-old King George County man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the slaying of another young King George man last month in Fredericksburg, police said.

Jordan Allen Reed is accused of killing 18-year-old Connall Mullins on Sept. 16 in the 2500 block of Carriage Lane in the city. Another teen was also shot, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Reed is also charged in the city with aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to police and court records, Mullins and the other victim were sitting on a 2009 Kia Rio when someone drove up and ordered them to empty their pockets. The surviving victim told police that he responded by punching the suspect in the face.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and opened fire as the victims began to flee. Police found both victims and other evidence on the ground and they were rushed to the hospital, where Mullins was pronounced dead.

Detective Johnny Wright's investigation resulted in Reed's arrest early Thursday. Police didn't say what led them to Reed, but court records show police searched the victims' phones and car to find the identity of a possible suspect.