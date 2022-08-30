 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Suspect in city Subway robbery arrested

A man accused of robbing a customer in a Fredericksburg restaurant Monday after trying to rob an employee was arrested Tuesday by city police.

Tucker Philip Smith, 22, of Madisonville, Tennessee, is charged with robbery and attempted robbery. He is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris, the suspect entered the Subway at 1670 Carl D. Silver Parkway in Central Park at 6:34 p.m. He displayed a knife and demanded cash from the register.

Morris said the employee ignored the suspect’s demands and called 911. The suspect then turned to a patron eating at a table and demanded money from him. The victim handed over cash from his wallet, and the suspect left the area in a minivan.

Aided by a surveillance picture of the suspect, police were able to track down Smith and arrest him.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

