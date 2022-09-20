Suspect in failed carjacking in Stafford pleads guilty to multiple offenses

A Stafford man who was part of a botched carjacking last year in the county pled guilty Monday to three charges.

Jabez Clark, 20, was convicted in Stafford Circuit Court of carjacking, conspiracy and assault and battery. As part of a plea agreement, several other charges were dropped.

Clark is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 20.

According to evidence presented by prosecutor Sandra Park, a man was in the parking lot of Anytime Fitness on Garrisonville Road on Oct. 12 when someone ran up to him and struck him with a wooden stick. The victim then ran back to the gym as he pulled out his phone to seek help.

His assailant ran at him again and grabbed the phone before he and two codefendants jumped into the victim's vehicle.

The would-be driver was unable to operate the vehicle, which has a manual transmission. Clark was in the passenger's seat during the failed attempt to drive away in the car, court records state.

By that time, other people were coming out of the gym. The three suspects ran back to the Acura that they'd arrived in and drove away. The Acura was going nearly 100 mph on Interstate 95 with deputies in pursuit, police said.

The Acura entered the HOV lanes by crashing through the barrier arms about two miles north of Garrisonville. The car continued north for about two miles in the wrong direction before the driver stopped and all three suspects ran into the woods.

Stafford police dog Titan found the trio hiding in heavy brush. Two gave up at that point, and the third was apprehended by the dog after he tried to run.

Clark immediately admitted to his role in the carjacking, court records state. The other suspects, Korey Richardson, 19, and Jacob Land, 20, have trials scheduled in November.