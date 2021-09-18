Suspect in Fredericksburg-area vandalisms arrested in Mississippi

A Stafford man wanted for using white spray paint to vandalize vehicles in the Fredericksburg area last month has been apprehended in Mississippi.

Christopher Butler, 42, was arrested this week in Jackson County, Miss., Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. He will be extradited back to Stafford to face charges of eluding, driving suspended, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, child abuse and numerous counts of vehicle vandalism.

On Aug. 27, Kimmitz said, Deputy D.A. Earp received a lookout for a vehicle involved in the vandalism of unoccupied vehicles in Spotsylvania County. Earp went to the area where the vehicle is registered and found the vehicle on Emerald Drive.

The deputy tried to make a traffic stop on Village Parkway, but the suspect continued driving, made a U-turn and pulled to the side of the road. He then ran into the woods.

Earp stayed with a juvenile that had been left in the car while other deputies surrounded the area. The suspect was not found, but a can of white spray paint was found in the vehicle.

Deputies found five vehicles in Stafford that had lines, words and crude drawings spray painted on them. Fredericksburg police identified other acts of vandalism in the city as well, Kimmitz said.

