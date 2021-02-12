Suspect in peeping case caught on camera, police say

A man accused of installing cameras in a woman's bathrooms in an apparent attempt to spy on her was identified as a suspect by one of his own cameras, court records state.

Jamshaid Chaudhry, 27, was arrested Monday by Fredericksburg police and charged with peeping into an occupied dwelling, attempting to commit a misdemeanor and two counts of interfering with the property rights of another. All of the charges are misdemeanors.

City police said the arrest stemmed from an investigation that began Jan. 31, when the victim's father called police after his adult daughter found a "strange device" in the guest bathroom in her apartment in the 400 block of Cobblestone Drive. A similar device was found in the victim's master bathroom, and Detective Gloria Mejia determined that the devices were cameras that were pointed toward the shower and the toilet.

An affidavit for a search warrant filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court alleged that video footage from one of the cameras showed the suspect placing the camera in the master bathroom on Dec. 28. On Jan. 11, the suspect was seen in the same bathroom again trying to install a camera in the vent, the affidavit alleged.