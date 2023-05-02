A murder suspect who eluded Fredericksburg police for more than three weeks after a March 26 slaying in the city wanted an explanation Tuesday for why he is still in jail.

Aaron Randolph Carter, 19, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Jasiah Smith, was in Fredericksburg General District Court for his initial court appearance. During the brief hearing, Carter asked Judge John R. Stevens, "Why am I not getting a bond?"

Oak trees planted at James Monroe High School in honor of Jasiah Smith Karen Smith placed the oak sapling in the ground and adjusted the slender trunk so it would …

The judge mentioned the seriousness of the charge against Carter, along with the fact that he was already on bond for drug and firearms charges at the time of the slaying.

Carter is scheduled to return to court May 16, when he will likely either name his attorney or have one appointed for him. An arraignment and a preliminary hearing would then be scheduled.

Carter and 16-year-old Lorenzo A. Brooks were both apprehended last month in Temple Hills, Maryland, and have since been brought back to Fredericksburg.

Brooks is charged with first-degree murder and has a preliminary hearing scheduled in city juvenile court. If a judge finds there is sufficient evidence to take his case to trial, Brooks could be tried as an adult.

Smith, a senior at James Monroe High School, was found lying in a parking space in the 400 block of Chadwick Court on March 26. He had been shot a dozen times, court records state, though the reason for the shooting has not been announced.

City police identified Carter and Brooks as the suspects, but were unable to find them until April 20. The U.S. Marshals Service helped city police track them down.

Both suspects are also charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony.