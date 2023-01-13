Suspect in Spotsy slaying denied bond

An accused killer's attempt to be released on bond was quickly shot down by a Spotsylvania County judge Friday.

Jesse Dean Beebout, 34, of Ruther Glen is charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the April 30 slaying of 35-year-old Spotsylvania resident Shawn Hastings. The unarmed Hastings was gunned down outside Fatty's Taphouse on U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania just after leaving the restaurant.

Beebout's attorney, Charles Cosby, argued that Beebout deserved some sort of bond. He said Beebout had never been in trouble before and had no prior incidents of violence.

Prosecutor Ryan Mehaffey said Beebout is clearly a danger to society and needed to be kept behind bars. Judge William Glover agreed.

According to the evidence, Beebout had been in Fatty's Taphouse drinking for several hours. At one point, a bartender finally cut him off.

Hastings came there with a woman and was also drinking at the bar. When Hasting got up to speak with other bar patrons, Beebout sat beside the woman, who asked him to leave her alone.

He refused to get up until being confronted by Hastings and others and was forcefully lifted out of the chair. He was finally ordered to leave the business.

After leaving Fatty's, Mehaffey said, he went to another nearby restaurant and had at least one more drink. He left that restaurant just before Hastings and the woman came out of Fatty's. Mehaffey said Beebout greeted them and said, "hey, remember me?"

The woman went on to her vehicle and heard shots moments later. Another witness saw Hastings on the ground with a man standing over him shooting downward.

Beebout was arrested the next day at his home in Caroline County. Mehaffey said he told police that Hastings and at least one other man were "lying in wait' for him, forcing him to defend himself.

Mehaffey said surveillance video showed Beebout's car idling for about 30 seconds before Hastings came outside. He said no one approached his car directly.

"[Beebout] was the only one lying in wait," Mehaffey said.

A two-day jury trial for Beebout is now scheduled to start June 21.