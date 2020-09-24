Suspect in Spotsylvania shooting is arrested in Stafford

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Spotsylvania County last week was arrested on Interstate 95 in Stafford County on Thursday, authorities said.

Marshall Lynn Albritton Jr., 27, of Stafford, was riding in a northbound vehicle when it was stopped near the Garrisonville exit, Spotsylvania Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said. He was taken into custody without incident and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

Scott said the Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the arrest.

Albritton is charged with malicious wounding and other offenses in connection with a shooting Sept. 15 in the 5600 block of Acree Avenue in Spotsylvania. A 30-year-old Spotsylvania man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm following a verbal altercation in the parking lot, authorities said.

Both the shooter and the victim were gone when police arrived, but shell casings and a trail of blood were still at the scene. The victim showed up at a local hospital a short time later in a car driven by his friend.

Albritton was identified as a suspect by associates of the victim, but he avoided arrest until Thursday.

