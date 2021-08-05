Suspect in Spotsylvania shooting surrenders to authorities

A man accused of shooting a Spotsylvania County man multiple times Monday evening turned himself in to police Thursday, authorities said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shaunel Dejuan Ball, 34, of Farnham, is charged with malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said deputies found the 27-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after responding to the 7000 block of Alpha Court in Salem Fields subdivision about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim was in critical condition when he was rushed into surgery that night, the Sheriff's Office said. The man's condition has since been upgraded to serious but stable.

Skebo said Ball and the victim know each other, but he said investigators are still trying to figure out the reason for the shooting. Ball has multiple drug-related convictions on his record, mostly in Essex County, but the last of those were in 2012, court records show.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.