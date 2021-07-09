Suspect in Spotsylvania triple homicide to testify for prosecution in 2022 trial

One of the five Philadelphia men charged in a 2019 triple homicide in Spotsylvania County will be a key prosecution witness when the case finally gets to trial, court records show.
James Christopher Myers, 36, has already made a deal with prosecutors to testify against his four codefendants. Myers, who has an extensive criminal record, has a plea agreement in place, though the terms of the agreement are sealed in court records.
However, court records show that Myers recently had 16 charges against him dropped, including three counts of first-degree murder. He is still facing two charges, felony murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.
The charges stem from the May 2019 slayings of Michael Coleman 39, Rachel Ozuna, 34, and Kyrrus Ozuna, 14. All three were found dead inside 8312 Arlene Drive with their throats slit.
Myers codefendants, Hugh Cameron Green, Durward Anthony Allen, Montel Jaleek Wilson and Jamal Kelvin Bailey, remain charged with multiple murder charges and numerous other offenses.
A two-week trial had been scheduled to start next month, but Judge Ricardo Rigual on Friday rescheduled it for Jan. 3–14 in Spotsylvania Circuit Court at the request of defense attorneys.
The attorneys said the recent news that Myers will be a prosecution witness, along with other logistical issues, made it impossible for them to be properly prepared by next month.
Evidence presented at a preliminary hearing showed that Coleman was the target of the Philadelphia group. Coleman, who once lived in Philadelphia and was married to Wilson’s aunt, was trafficking large amounts of cocaine and had a lot of cash, police testified.
The prosecution case will include extensive phone records that prosecutors believe will tie the suspects to the crimes. Myers, who is represented by attorney Amy Harper, is expected to testify about which suspect killed the adults and which one killed the teenager, among other things.
The slayings were discovered by Kyrrus’ father, who went to the home after being unable to reach his son for a few days. An infant and a toddler were the only ones alive in the house, but they had been left unattended for about three days.
Judge Rigual on Friday scheduled two dates prior to the January trial during which some pre-trial matters will be discussed. Prosecutor Ryan Mehaffey said Friday that he recently received another large amount of evidence related to the case.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404