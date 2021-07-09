Suspect in Spotsylvania triple homicide to testify for prosecution in 2022 trial

One of the five Philadelphia men charged in a 2019 triple homicide in Spotsylvania County will be a key prosecution witness when the case finally gets to trial, court records show.

James Christopher Myers, 36, has already made a deal with prosecutors to testify against his four codefendants. Myers, who has an extensive criminal record, has a plea agreement in place, though the terms of the agreement are sealed in court records.

However, court records show that Myers recently had 16 charges against him dropped, including three counts of first-degree murder. He is still facing two charges, felony murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The charges stem from the May 2019 slayings of Michael Coleman 39, Rachel Ozuna, 34, and Kyrrus Ozuna, 14. All three were found dead inside 8312 Arlene Drive with their throats slit.

Myers codefendants, Hugh Cameron Green, Durward Anthony Allen, Montel Jaleek Wilson and Jamal Kelvin Bailey, remain charged with multiple murder charges and numerous other offenses.

A two-week trial had been scheduled to start next month, but Judge Ricardo Rigual on Friday rescheduled it for Jan. 3–14 in Spotsylvania Circuit Court at the request of defense attorneys.