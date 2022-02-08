Suspected car thieves arrested after crash on I-95

A suspected car thief and his alleged accomplice were arrested Monday after a brief pursuit on Interstate 95 that ended with the stolen car being crashed, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the victim was at Mr. B’s at 375 Warrenton Road in south Stafford at 5:45 a.m. when she saw two men getting into a car she had left unlocked and running while she bought coffee. She ran out of the store, only to have one of the men stick his middle finger up at her as he drove onto U.S. 17.

Deputies identified the suspects as Gary Wood Jr., 32, and Jerry Howell Jr., 54. Kimmitz said the pair had just been forced to leave the Red Roof Inn across the street after causing a disturbance.

Spotsylvania County deputies later spotted the stolen car on I-95 and attempted to stop it near mile marker 130. The driver went into a construction zone and crashed the car.

The passenger, Wood, stayed in the wrecked car and was taken into custody. The driver, Howell, ran from the scene. Following a search, Howell was arrested by Fredericksburg police in Wegmans shortly after noon.

Howell was charged with grand larceny, conspiracy and driving revoked. Wood was charged with conspiracy. Both men were placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.