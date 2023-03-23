A suspected drug dealer was apprehended this week following a raid at a Spotsylvania County residence, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Liz Scott said members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT team surrounded a home in Camelot subdivision Tuesday. The suspect attempted to flee after seeing the law-enforcement presence, but was apprehended.

Scott said the suspect tried to discard a gun and drugs during the brief escape attempt, but was unsuccessful.

The subsequent search turned up about 100 pressed fentanyl pills, 12 grams of cocaine and a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun.

Corey Sellers, 34, of Spotsylvania, was charged with two counts of possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute (3rd or subsequent offense), possessing a firearm while in possession of illegal drugs, possessing a gun as a felon and two other felony firearms offenses. Sellers was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

-Keith Epps