Suspected thief arrested following pursuit in Stafford, police say

A Stafford man was arrested Sunday after a county deputy ended a pursuit by intentionally striking his vehicle, police said.

The incident started at 3:11 a.m. when deputies responded to a reported theft at TJ’s Car Wash at 200 Garrisonville Road, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. Witnesses reported that a man was using a crowbar to break into a payment machine at the business.

As deputies arrived, the man ran to a Toyota Corolla parked nearby and drove off. Deputy B.M. Taylor attempted to make a traffic stop that the driver ignored.

Kimmitz said the suspect drove west on Garrisonville Road at a high rate of speed before turning onto Dunn Drive and Worth Avenue. He went through several stop signs before turning right onto Onville Road and ended up on Evans Lane, a dead-end street.

The suspect turned around and tried to get back to Onville Road, but Deputy M.A. Holub stopped the pursuit by hitting the Toyota. The driver was ordered out of the car and taken into custody without further incident.

Jason Tyler Razawich, 24, was charged with felony eluding, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of illegal drugs, vandalism, possession of burglary tools and larceny.