'Suspicious' box harmless in Stafford; incident briefly closes roads
'Suspicious' box harmless in Stafford; incident briefly closes roads

A suspicious metal box that led authorities to close down part of a major highway in southern Stafford for a couple of hours Saturday turned out to be nothing dangerous.

The package was spotted about 5:15 p.m. near the gas pumps at the 7–Eleven at 25 Solomon Road, according to the Stafford Sheriff’s Office. Several roads, including U.S. 17 (Warrenton Road) between Olde Forge Drive and an Arby’s restaurant, were closed off while authorities investigated what appeared to be a possible explosive.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said an explosives team from the Virginia State Police finally got the box opened and discovered it was harmless. Kimmitz said it appeared to be some kind of part belonging to a boat.

“It definitely looked suspicious,” Kimmitz said. “The right decision was made to notify police and thankfully it turned out to be nothing.”

In addition to state police, the Virginia Department of Transportation and Stafford County Fire and Rescue assisted the Sheriff’s Office in handling the incident.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

