'Suspicious' box harmless in Stafford; incident briefly closes roads

A suspicious metal box that led authorities to close down part of a major highway in southern Stafford for a couple of hours Saturday turned out to be nothing dangerous.

The package was spotted about 5:15 p.m. near the gas pumps at the 7–Eleven at 25 Solomon Road, according to the Stafford Sheriff’s Office. Several roads, including U.S. 17 (Warrenton Road) between Olde Forge Drive and an Arby’s restaurant, were closed off while authorities investigated what appeared to be a possible explosive.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said an explosives team from the Virginia State Police finally got the box opened and discovered it was harmless. Kimmitz said it appeared to be some kind of part belonging to a boat.

“It definitely looked suspicious,” Kimmitz said. “The right decision was made to notify police and thankfully it turned out to be nothing.”

In addition to state police, the Virginia Department of Transportation and Stafford County Fire and Rescue assisted the Sheriff’s Office in handling the incident.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.