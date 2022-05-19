Teen arrested after allegedly bringing gun, ammo to middle school in Fredericksburg

A 14-year-old middle school student was arrested Thursday after he showed up on school property in Fredericksburg with a gun and ammunition.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the incident took place about 7:40 a.m. at Walker–Grant Middle School at 1 Learning Lane. The boy, who was suspended and not supposed to be at school, was confronted by school administrators about trespassing.

While talking to the boy, Morris said, school officials got a tip that the boy had a firearm. The boy was searched and an unloaded pistol and three magazines were recovered. Two of the magazines contained ammunition.

The boy was taken into police custody and charged with larceny of a firearm and possessing a firearm on school property. He was placed in the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center.

Morris said investigators are confident that the student did not intend to use the firearm to harm anyone. The boy is not being named because he is a juvenile.

“Thanks to the collaboration between the school administration and the police department, we are fortunate this incident was resolved quickly and safely,” City police chief Brian Layton said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.