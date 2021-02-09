Teen arrested after body found in Spotsylvania released from jail

One of the teens charged in connection with a grisly dismemberment discovered last week in Spotsylvania County was released from jail Tuesday night.

Dominic Lee Lamon McCall, 18, was “released by court order,” according to online records. Several of his supporters celebrated his release with emails and online posts claiming that McCall had been exonerated, but authorities late Tuesday had not confirmed that charges had been dropped.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo confirmed McCall’s release, but said Tuesday he was not aware of any charges being dropped. Skebo said he will seek out information Wednesday morning.

An attempt to reach Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Bird was unsuccessful.

The charges against McCall and another teen, 18-year-old Brennan Thomas, stemmed from the Feb. 1 discovery of the dismembered body of Dylan Dakota Whetzel. Whetzel, 20, of Stafford County, was found in the woods off Pamunkey and Finney roads in western Spotsylvania.

Authorities have ruled Whetzel’s death a homicide, but no one had been charged with murder as of Tuesday night. However, Brennan and McCall were charged with offenses that included defiling a dead body and concealing a dead body.