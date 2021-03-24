Teen charged in double stabbing in North Stafford

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an incident Saturday night in North Stafford in which two young men were stabbed and seriously injured, authorities said.

The boy, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, is charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, Stafford Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said.

Deputies went to the McDonald's at 190 Garrisonville Road Saturday night in response to a stabbing. Maroney said deputies found a 19-year-old man there with multiple stab wounds.

That victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

While dealing with that victim, deputies learned a second victim had already driven himself to Stafford Hospital. Maroney said that the second victim, 18, had life-threatening injuries, but is expected to survive.

An investigation heading by Detective J.G. Wright revealed that the victims were sitting in a vehicle in the area of Crater Lane when they were confronted by the suspect. The victims got out of the vehicle and were stabbed following a verbal altercation, authorities said.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday at his Stafford residence. He is being held in the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center.

