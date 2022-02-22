Teen charged in King George carjacking

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking late last month in King George County.

The incident took place early Jan. 31 at the Sheetz on State Route 3 near Dahlgren Road, said King George Sheriff’s 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton. An employee reported that he had just arrived at work when two males wearing face coverings approached him at gunpoint and demanded his orange 2017 Hyundai Tucson.

Court records state the vehicle was later spotted at the Fas Mart in Colonial Beach. A town police officer responded to a tip and a pursuit ensued. The two occupants eventually fled on foot and were not immediately apprehended.

Surveillance footage from the Fas Mart showed the front seat passenger, who Beach police were able to identify. A name is in an affidavit for a search warrant but was not released by police because he is a juvenile.

According to Colonial Beach police, the teen was apprehended Sunday as part of an ongoing joint investigation involving town police and the King George and Westmoreland sheriff’s offices. Two homes in Colonial Beach were searched as part of the investigation.

Other incidents being investigated include a Feb. 17 incident in which shots were fired toward a town police officer and a Jan. 17 home-invasion robbery on Bancroft Avenue in which money and other items were taken. A resident suffered a minor injury in that robbery.

