Teen charged in Stafford robberies to be tried as an adult

A Woodbridge teenager who was 17 when he was allegedly involved in a series of armed robberies, including two in Stafford County, is being tried as an adult.

Isaiah Alexander Cuff, 19, was indicted by a Stafford grand jury this week on two counts each of robbery, conspiracy to rob, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and brandishing a firearm.

The Stafford robberies occurred on Aug. 10 and Aug. 15, 2020, at 7-Elevens along U.S. 1, one in the Aquia area and the other farther north. In both cases, police said, robbers entered the stores displaying a gun and left with money and other products.

The robberies were two of several that took place at 7-Elevens in Northern Virginia during that time frame. The other robberies were in Prince William and Fairfax counties.

According to court records and evidence presented at preliminary hearings, an adult recruited three teens, including Cuff, to rob stores. The adult drove the teens to the stores and received most, if not all, of the proceeds.

The adult, who police believe was the ringleader of the operation, was arrested, but charges were later dropped. The teens charged in connection with the incidents have refused to testify against him.

At least one other teen has been arrested, but his case was resolved in juvenile court. That teen, also a Prince William resident, is at least a couple of years younger than Cuff.

Cellphone records and forensic evidence led police to the suspects. A clerk in one of the Fairfax robberies was pistol-whipped.

Cuff is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. A three-day jury trial is scheduled to start Aug. 24 in Stafford Circuit Court.

