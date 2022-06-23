Teen gets 22-year sentence for role in 2020 Caroline shootings

A Caroline County teenager who was part of a drug deal that went bad in 2020 was ordered this week to serve 22 years in prison.

Jeremiah Michael Jones, who will turn 18 next month, was sentenced by Judge Sarah Deneke on Wednesday in Caroline Circuit Court to a total of 55 years with all but 22 years suspended, court records show. He was previously convicted of charges that include attempted robbery, three counts of malicious wounding and four firearms offenses.

The charges stem from shootings that occurred late Sept. 9, 2020, on Tate Road in western Caroline. Police reported that a group of young people met up for a planned drug transaction that went wrong. At least two young adults suffered gunshot wounds, and another victim was injured during the commotion.

Police said the victims showed up to complete a drug deal that was set up on social media. Shots were fired just as the deal was about to take place, police said.

Devin B. Simms, 18, and Malik S. Simms, 19, are Jones’ codefendants. Devin Simms is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 3, while Malik Simms has a jury trial scheduled to begin Nov. 2.

Spotsylvania Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Bird and prosecutor Allan Budny are serving as special prosecutors in the cases because of a conflict in the Caroline prosecutor’s office.

