Teen sentenced for his role in Stafford slaying

The last of three teens sentenced for their roles in the slaying of a young Stafford County man last year was ordered Wednesday to serve 10 years in prison.
Rustam Fardin, 18, was sentenced by Judge Charles Sharp to a total of 33 years in prison with all but 10 years suspended. Fardin and two other teens were involved in a July 3, 2019, incident that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Troy Barnett and the near-fatal shooting of his girlfriend, Laura G. Gomez-De La Cruz.
Fardin pleaded guilty earlier this year to involuntary manslaughter, two counts of robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. His plea agreement capped the amount of active time he could have received to 20 years.
Caine Davis, 18, the gunman, is serving a life sentence after being convicted of first-degree murder and other charges. Christopher Walters, 16, received a three-year sentence in the juvenile justice system after pleading guilty to being an accessory after the fact of murder.
According to evidence presented by prosecutors Ryan Frank and Jay Chichester, Barnett was robbed by Fardin and Davis during a drug transaction a few days before his death. Barnett later made disparaging remarks about the pair on social media.
The defendants, who were all juveniles and students at North Stafford High School at the time, responded by hatching a plan that included getting a teenage girl to contact Barnett to arrange a drug deal. When the girl didn't show up, Barnett went into the nearby 5 Twelve store on Garrisonville Road.
When he came out, Davis came up from behind him and shot him in the head. He then stood over Barnett and shot him in the face.
Gomez-De La Cruz was bending over her dying boyfriend when Davis shot her in the head. She spent months in hospitals and initially wasn't expected to live, but she was able to testify in Davis' trial.
The shootings were captured on store surveillance video. The evidence showed that Fardin drove Davis to the area that night and Walters was also in the car. The gun was recovered from Abel Lake after Walters told police where it was.
