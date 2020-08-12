Teen sentenced for his role in Stafford slaying

The last of three teens sentenced for their roles in the slaying of a young Stafford County man last year was ordered Wednesday to serve 10 years in prison.

Rustam Fardin, 18, was sentenced by Judge Charles Sharp to a total of 33 years in prison with all but 10 years suspended. Fardin and two other teens were involved in a July 3, 2019, incident that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Troy Barnett and the near-fatal shooting of his girlfriend, Laura G. Gomez-De La Cruz.

Fardin pleaded guilty earlier this year to involuntary manslaughter, two counts of robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. His plea agreement capped the amount of active time he could have received to 20 years.

Caine Davis, 18, the gunman, is serving a life sentence after being convicted of first-degree murder and other charges. Christopher Walters, 16, received a three-year sentence in the juvenile justice system after pleading guilty to being an accessory after the fact of murder.

According to evidence presented by prosecutors Ryan Frank and Jay Chichester, Barnett was robbed by Fardin and Davis during a drug transaction a few days before his death. Barnett later made disparaging remarks about the pair on social media.