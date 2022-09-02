Teen sentenced to 8 years for role in King George carjacking

A 17-year-old Colonial Beach boy was ordered Thursday to serve eight years in prison for his role in an armed carjacking earlier this year in King George County.

Malechai Logan Weldon pleaded guilty to carjacking in King George Circuit Court in connection with a Jan. 31 incident at the Sheetz on State Route 3 near Dahlgren Road. He was sentenced to 20 years with 12 years suspended.

As part of a plea agreement, charges of conspiracy and using a firearm in the commission of a felony were dropped. It was the exact deal that Weldon's codefendant, Tyrek A. Lucas of Fredericksburg, accepted earlier this month.

Both teens were tried as adults even though they were juveniles at the time of the offense.

According to police and evidence presented by prosecutor Charlie Clark, a Sheetz employee had just arrived to work early that morning when two men wearing face masks approached him displaying guns and demanded his orange Hyundai Tucson.

The robbers left in the vehicle after breaking the victim's phone, and police soon began receiving calls about an orange vehicle being driven recklessly in the Fredericksburg area. Police spotted the vehicle at a Fas Mart in Colonial Beach. The suspects fled from the vehicle on foot and got away.

But after reviewing surveillance video at the store, Clark said, Lt. Les Parsons of the Colonial Beach Police Department recognized Lucas as the person getting out of the passenger's side.

Police searched Lucas' home and seized his phone. They also interviewed the teen in the presence of family members, and the teen admitted to his involvement in the carjacking. But he refused to identify his accomplice.

Police developed Weldon as the accomplice after searching social media and saw him displaying a weapon similar to one of those used in the Sheetz incident. They also used GPS technology to determine that Lucas and Weldon were together before and after the robbery and were in areas where the reckless driving incidents were reported.

Clark said Weldon also made suspicious statements during taped phone calls from a juvenile detention facility, such as "if they dump my phone, I'm done."

Clark said both teens are expected to be held in a juvenile facility until they turn 18, after which they would be moved to an adult facility. Weldon turns 18 next June, while Lucas turns 18 Saturday.