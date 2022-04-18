Teens arrested after robbery at Stafford park

Two teenagers were arrested after another teen was jumped and robbed Saturday afternoon at a Stafford County park, police said.

Deputies went to Embrey Mill Park about 4 p.m. in response to a report that six or seven people had jumped a 15-year-old boy. Chains and a football pendant valued at $700 were taken during the attack, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said.

Deputy J.D. Hurt found two of the suspects, ages 16 and 14, a short time later at a nearby shopping center and detained them. One of them was still wearing a full ski mask, police said.

The teens, who were not named because they are juveniles, were charged with robbery and placed in the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center.

Kimmitz said the victim was not seriously injured. He said the victim has had problems with at least a couple of the suspects in the past and recognized them Saturday despite their efforts to cover their faces.

