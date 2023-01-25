Teens arrested after student attacked at Courtland

Six teenagers have been arrested in connection with an attack Monday on a Courtland High School student, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Liz Scott said an altercation began on a school bus that had just left the school that afternoon. Two girls, ages 17 and 18, were reportedly vaping on the bus when they got into a verbal altercation with the juvenile male student.

The girls began assaulting the boy, and the bus driver turned the bus around and returned to the school, where school staff and a school resource officer were waiting, police said.

When the male victim got off the bus, four male students attacked him, Scott said. The resource officer and others came to his aid and stopped the attack. Scott said the alleged attackers knew that school authorities were watching, but attacked the other student anyway. The victim required stitches for his injuries.

Two girls, ages 17 and 18; two 17-year-old boys; and two 15-year-old boys were all charged with assault and battery. The two girls were charged with underage possession of a vape, and the boys were all charged with assault by mob. One of the older boys is also charged with malicious wounding.

It was the second time in a week that multiple students have been charged in connection with an altercation on school grounds. Eight juveniles between the ages of 14 and 17 have been charged in connection with a Jan. 17 brawl at Riverbend High School that ended with one boy in the hospital.

On Tuesday, multiple officers and a bomb-sniffing dog went to Massaponax High School after an 18-year-old who had been barred from all school properties in Spotsylvania entered the school and was seen wandering the hallway with other students.

No one was hurt and the alleged intruder has been charged with trespassing. Scott said more charges are possible.