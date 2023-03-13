Two young Stafford men were arrested Sunday as the result of an incident Friday in which a teenage boy was shot.

Sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Wilbur said deputies learned about the shooting after receiving a call from Mary Washington Hospital, where the victim was treated Friday for non-life-threatening injuries and released later that night.

Wilbur said the investigation revealed that the shooting occurred in England Run subdivision and apparently resulted from a drug deal.

Early Sunday evening, Wilbur said, deputies went to Wawa at 830 Warrenton Road to investigate an assault. While reviewing surveillance footage at the store, police noticed a suspect and vehicle that matched descriptions from the England Run shooting incident. Police tracked the vehicle to a Stafford residence.

Logan Andrew Garrison, 20, was identified as one of the shooting suspects and was charged with malicious wounding, possession of illegal drugs and assault.

The other suspect, Nathan J. Thompson, 21, was charged with malicious wounding and assault by mob. He was also served a warrant for a drug charge that had been pending since April 2020.

Both men were placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.