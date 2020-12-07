Tests show Stafford man accused of raping 13-year-old didn't father her child

A Stafford County man who was accused of raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl is not the baby’s father after all, test results have shown.

But he is still facing charges that carry mandatory life sentences.

Kaleem Cyterrick Rodgers, who will turn 26 later this month, was indicted Monday by a Stafford grand jury on charges that include rape and object sexual penetration. If convicted on those charges, he would receive mandatory life sentences.

Rodgers was arrested earlier this year following an investigation that began in February after the girl went to her pediatrician for an annual physical. The doctor called the child’s mother the next day and informed her that the child was pregnant. She has since delivered the baby.

Court records state that the girl later told her mother and a counselor that she’d been having sex with Rodgers since she was 11. At the time, Rodgers was the boyfriend of the child’s aunt and lived in a home that included the victim and multiple adults and children.