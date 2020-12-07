Tests show Stafford man accused of raping 13-year-old didn't father her child

A Stafford County man who was accused of raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl is not the baby’s father after all, test results have shown.
But he is still facing charges that carry mandatory life sentences.
Kaleem Cyterrick Rodgers, who will turn 26 later this month, was indicted Monday by a Stafford grand jury on charges that include rape and object sexual penetration. If convicted on those charges, he would receive mandatory life sentences.
Rodgers was arrested earlier this year following an investigation that began in February after the girl went to her pediatrician for an annual physical. The doctor called the child’s mother the next day and informed her that the child was pregnant. She has since delivered the baby.
Court records state that the girl later told her mother and a counselor that she’d been having sex with Rodgers since she was 11. At the time, Rodgers was the boyfriend of the child’s aunt and lived in a home that included the victim and multiple adults and children.
Prosecutor Philip Chichester said subsequent DNA test results showed that it wasn’t Rodgers who fathered the child, but his cousin, who is about six months older than the girl. But Chichester said that has no bearing on the charges against Rodgers, since it is alleged that he’d been illegally having sex with the child for a couple of years.
Rodgers has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since his arrest on July 29.
The ensuing investigation headed by Stafford Detective K.A. Lawrence has resulted in child-neglect charges against two of the girl’s aunts, who also lived in the home, and Michael Whitted.
Whitted, 34, was indicted in October on rape and other charges involving the aunt who Rodgers was dating at the time of his arrest. The allegations are that Whitted fathered the aunt’s child when she was a young teen and he was dating her older sister. That baby was killed shortly after birth, court records show.
A two-day trial for Whitted is currently set to start Feb. 17 in Stafford Circuit Court. He was about a week from being released from prison on other charges when the new indictments were handed down.
