Thirteen arrests made in Westmoreland drug sweep

Thirteen people, most of them residents of Colonial Beach, were arrested this week as the result of a nearly yearlong investigation into drug distribution in Westmoreland County, police said.

Westmoreland Sheriff C.O. Balderson said the Tri-County Drug Task Force conducted investigation. The task force includes narcotics detectives from Westmoreland, King George, Caroline, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Virginia State Police.

Nearly all of those arrested are accused of dealing varying amounts of cocaine, except for one suspect charged with distributing N-ethylpentylone and one woman charged only with obstruction of justice. One cocaine suspect was already in jail when the warrants were served.

Balderson said police also have warrants for five other people who had not been apprehended as of Thursday.

Charged with cocaine-related offenses are: Donnie Bullock III, 24, Clifton D. Foster, 51, Dorrell M. Gray, 42, Wayne H. Johnson, 68, Wayne M. Shanklin, 63, Phylis A. Smith, 67, Demarco O. Smith, 21, and Earl Sylvester Turner, 65, all of Colonial Beach; Lamtilva L. Crawley, 31, of Kinsale; Daniel R. Fulcher, 61, of Hague; and Warren A. Mahoney, 62, of Mt. Holly.

Jessica N. Hahn, 37, is charged with distributing N-ethylpentylone and Manana C. Morton, 24, of Colonial Beach is charged with obstructing justice.

Balderson said money, drugs and related paraphernalia were seized during the arrests.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

