Three arrested after robbery in motel room during double date

Gaona
Guevarra
Lanza

Three local men were arrested following an incident at a Stafford County motel early Saturday in which two men were robbed while on a date with two people they had just met on social media, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the incident took place at the Super 8 motel at 557 Warrenton Road (U.S. 17). Kimmitz said police believe the victims’ dates helped set up the robbery.

After meeting two women on Facebook, Kimmitz said, they requested the men get a room at the Super 8. The men obliged, and the four had just settled into the room when someone knocked on the door about 12:30 a.m. and announced, “room service.”

Three masked men then entered the room, and at least two of them were brandishing knives, Kimmitz said. The victims’ dates locked themselves in the bathroom while the men were robbed.

The robbers left with cellphones, a wallet, cash, credit cards, shoes and alcohol. Kimmitz said the victims’ dates left shortly after the robbers did, saying they were overwhelmed by what had happened.

Sgt. B.U. Demirci found the suspects at the nearby Mr. B’s convenience store later that morning. Deputy A.J. Charoenthep then activated an alert on a phone belonging to one of the victims, and the alert began playing in the suspects’ vehicle.

The investigation also included a search of the suspects’ social media that showed pictures of the suspects with the two females, one of whom turned out to be a juvenile. Charges are pending against the woman and the girl, police said.

Milton Espinal Lanza, 19, and Eder M. Gaona, 20, both of Fredericksburg, and 23-year-old Orlando E. Duran Guevarra of Spotsylvania, were all charged with robbery, breaking and entering and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They were placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

