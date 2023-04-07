Three people, including two Spotsylvania County residents, were arrested in connection with a series of thefts in Caroline County this year.

Caroline Sheriff Scott Moser said the thefts occurred between Feb. 17 and March 26 and included nighttime burglaries at a Valero gas station and the Moose Lodge, both in Carmel Church, and a residence in the Town of Bowling Green.

Among the items stolen were cash, televisions, hand tools and cigarettes, Moser said.

Marcus B. Hopkins, 42, and Jessica L. Thomas, 35, both of Spotsylvania, and Shaun P. Sullivan, 43, of Ashland, are all charged with offenses that include burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy. All three are being held in the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Moser said video surveillance led to the identification of a suspect vehicle. Investigations, along with a number of tips from citizens, helped police zero in on the suspects.

Hopkins and Thomas were arrested Monday and Sullivan was apprehended Wednesday. The Richmond and Ashland police departments and the Hanover County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.