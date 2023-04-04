Three teenagers were arrested Monday following a beating and robbery in Stafford County that temporarily netted them a pair of tennis shoes.

The incident began shortly after 3 p.m. on Providence Street in North Stafford, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. Witnesses reported that three males wearing hoodies, Adidas pants and ski masks had chased another teen through an apartment complex.

After catching the victim, Kimmitz said, they beat him unconscious and stole his shoes. The juvenile victim, who was kicked in the face during the assault, was treated at a local hospital for serious injuries and was later released.

Deputies surrounded the area and began a search that included a drone and a police dog. Hampton Oaks Elementary School was placed on a partial lockdown as deputies searched for the suspects, who had fled into the woods.

Deputy C.R. Newman was on New Bedford Court as two of the suspects approached the cul-de-sac still wearing masks, Kimmitz said. They ran back into the woods when they saw Newman.

Kimmitz said police later learned the teens were planning to meet an Uber driver in the cul-de-sac.

The fleeing suspects came back toward Newman a short time later and were taken into custody. They had apparently veered from their escape route after seeing police dog Titan, who was searching with his handler Sgt. B.U. Demirci. Titan recovered the stolen shoes in a creek bed while tracking the suspects.

The third suspect was apprehended as he came out of the woods near Bridgeport Circle. All three are charged with robbery, assault by mob, aggravated malicious wounding and conspiracy and placed in the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center.

Two of the teens are 15, while the other is 14. One is a Stafford resident, while the other two live in Prince William County. Kimmitz said the search lasted about 30 minutes. The suspects were not named because they are juveniles.