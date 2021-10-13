Three arrested after wild chase in Stafford that began with martial arts fighter foiling carjacking

Three young men were arrested following a high-speed chase in Stafford County on Tuesday that followed a botched carjacking attempt and included the suspects fleeing in the wrong direction on Interstate 95, authorities said.

Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the incident started about 4:50 p.m. when the suspects tried to forcibly take a vehicle from a man at Anytime Fitness at 25 Tech Parkway in North Stafford.

Witnesses told deputies that the suspects struck a gym patron several times with a wooden stick in an attempt to steal his car. The victim, who is trained in martial arts, fought back against his attackers.

Kimmitz said one of the suspects managed to get the victim's key and got into the car, but was unable to leave because he didn't know how to drive a vehicle with a manual transmission.

As other gym patrons came out to assist the victim, the suspects got back into their own car—a white Acura sedan with Mississippi license plates—and fled.

Sgt. R.K. Pinkard spotted the vehicle on State Route 610 a few minutes later and tried to make a traffic stop. Instead of stopping, the driver got onto Interstate 95 and headed north at speeds just under 100 mph, Kimmitz said.