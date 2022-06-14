Three charged after suspected catalytic converter theft

Three North Carolina men were arrested following a chase early Tuesday that started after they were caught stealing catalytic converters in Fredericksburg, police said.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said Officer T. Norman was in the area of the Stratford Square apartment complex at 1004 Emancipation Highway about 2 a.m. when he noticed two Toyota Priuses parked near each other.

Norman was parked across the street doing paperwork when he saw a Honda Accord enter the apartment parking lot and stop in front of the vehicles. Morris said there has been an increase in catalytic converter thefts in recent months and the Prius is a popular target.

Norman approached the vehicles and saw a man underneath one of the vehicles and heard the sound of a saw. Norman told the suspect not to move, but the suspect jumped into the passenger’s seat of the waiting Accord.

The officer broadcast a description of the fleeing vehicle, which headed south on U.S. 1, and a pursuit ensued. With the assistance of Spotsylvania County deputies, police stopped the Accord at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Spotsylvania and took the three suspects into custody. A saw and several stolen catalytic converters were found inside the vehicle.

Maliq Burgess, 24, Jarell King, 28, and Achontay M. Cotten, 18, all of Enfield, North Carolina, were charged with offenses that include attempted grand larceny, possession of stolen property with the intent to sell, possession of stolen property and conspiracy. Cotten was also charged with eluding police.

All were placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

