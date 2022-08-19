Three charged after woman in her 70s suffers broken kneecap in Stafford

Three young men have been charged in connection with a ruckus in Stafford County earlier this month during which a woman in her 70s suffered a serious knee injury, police said.

Stafford Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Wilbur said the incident took place Aug. 1 at Little Caesar's Pizza at 282 Deacon Road. Two people were sitting in the restaurant waiting for their order when the three suspects came in demanding a refund for their pizza, he said.

While waiting for their refund, the suspects started a conversation with the two men. During the conversation, Wilbur said, one of the victims was punched in the head.

Police said the other two suspects joined in the attack. The second man was assaulted after he tried to defend his friend.

During the commotion, police said, a woman who was waiting for her order was knocked to the ground and suffered a broken kneecap. The woman was not involved in the altercation.

Wilbur said the suspects fled in a gray Nissan Sentra. Surveillance cameras captured the license plate of the vehicle, and the male victims were familiar with two of the suspects.

Onrey Charles, Raheem Grogan and Ramsey White, all 19 of King George, are all charged with two counts of assault by mob. Charles is also charged with aggravated malicious wounding, a more serious felony charge.

Grogan and Charles have been arrested, while White had not been apprehended as of Friday. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 540/658-4400.