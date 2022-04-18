Three charged following road-rage fighting in Stafford

A man and two women were arrested following a road-rage incident in Stafford early Sunday that included two rounds of fighting, police said.

According to Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz, the driver of one vehicle told police that he had been cut off by a vehicle driven by a Stafford woman. Both vehicles stopped at the Woodstream Pool and a fight ensued, police said.

The three combatants returned to their vehicles, but soon got out and started fighting again, police said. After round two, Kimmitz said, both vehicles left the area and were soon seen traveling at high rates of speed on northbound Interstate 95.

The driver of one vehicle, Jonathan Hernandez Alvarez, 32, of Prince William, claimed the other driver was chasing him and had assaulted his passenger, 30-year-old Tharzis Lona Ayestas of Stafford.

The other driver, 25-year-old Kierra Chapman of Stafford, had a different version of the incident. All three were charged with assault and battery.

Hernandez Alvarez was also charged with DUI, second offense in five years. Police said he had a blood-alcohol content of between .15 and .20, about two times the legal limit.

Hernandez Alvarez was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail, while the two women were released on unsecured bonds.

