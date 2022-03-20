Three charged in Hartwood theft spree

Three Stafford residents have been charged in connection with a recent theft spree during which an estimated $9,000 worth of property was stolen.

Much of the property, about $7,500 worth, has been recovered and returned to their owners, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said.

Kimmitz said between Feb. 27 and March 9, deputies responded to seven thefts in the Hartwood area. Kimmitz said thieves broke into sheds and garages and took such things as chainsaws, weedeaters, leaf blowers, generators and power tools.

Many of those items were pawned at pawn shops in Spotsylvania County, police said. Deputies T.A. Vasquez and C.M. Sterne and Det. A Sanchez Jr., examined numerous pawn records and conducted multiple interviews in gathering evidence against the suspects, Kimmitz said.

Brandon C. Meade, 21, is charged with larceny with the intent to sell. Nicholas M. Sciarra, 23, is charged with larceny with the intent to sell, breaking and entering, larceny and trespassing. Gabrielle Bourne, 23, is charged with grand larceny, false pretenses, receiving stolen goods and trespassing.

Meade and Sciarra were in the Rappahannock Regional Jail Saturday. Bourne is free on bond.

